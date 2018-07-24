Malaysia plans to review economic policy, remove detention laws

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pakatan Harapan government is planning to make major changes to Malaysia's long-standing economic policies, detention without trial laws and voting age.

Economic Affairs MinisterMohd Azmin Ali said the government will review the National Economic Policy and the New Economic Model to assess their relevance in the nation's economic development, reported the New Straits Times.

Mr Azmin said the government will formulate new policies which are more responsive to people's aspirations, based on the needs and direction of the nation's socio-economic development.

The current policies include giving ethnic Malays cheaper housing and quotas for college scholarships, government contracts and shares of listed companies.

Mr Azmin said the 12th Malaysia Plan - for the period between 2021 and 2025 - will have a new direction with focus and development strategies that are more detailed and comprehensive.

"Therefore, in line with the aspirations of the New Malaysia, the country's main policies, including the New Economic Policy and New Economic Model, will be reassessed to determine whether they are still relevant, to ensure sustainable economic development which also guarantees distributive justice."

On the legal front, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia will repeal a tough security law used to detain government critics without charge under the former government.

It was the latest pledge by the country's new reformist leaders to roll back repressive legislation introduced by scandal-hit ex-premier Najib Razak, whose long-serving government was toppled at elections in May, reported AFP.

Leading pro-democracy activists were among those arrested using the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act, or Sosma, introduced in 2012 purportedly to combat security threats from extremists.

It allows for suspects to be detained without charge for 28 days and can incur a lengthy prison sentence.

REPRESSIVE LAWS

In a speech late on Sunday, Dr Mahathir said Mr Najib had used repressive laws to do "whatever he liked" and vowed to abolish Sosma.

"The people will now be protected under laws that are fair and any offences will be brought before and decided by the court," he was quoted as saying `by the New Straits Times.

One of the most high-profile figures detained under Sosma was Ms Maria Chin Abdullah, the former leader of pro-reform group Bersih, which staged huge rallies against Mr Najib's government.

She was arrested in 2016, when she was still the head of Bersih, on the eve of a demonstration and kept in solitary confinement for 10 days. She is now an MP with the ruling alliance.

Another change being looked into is the voting age, which is currently 21.

Malaysia is "very serious" about reducing the voting age to 18 before the next elections due by 2023, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, 25, told Bloomberg.

The Attorney-General's office will be asked to look into what laws need to be amended, he said.

Lowering the voting age to 18 from 21 would add an additional 3.7 million voters, Mr Saddiq said, increasing the number by about 25 per cent from the May election.

Voters aged 21-39 make up around 40 per cent of the Malaysian electorate, twice the number of voters over 60, according to Election Commission data, Bloomberg reported.

"That means the youth voter block becomes bigger and stronger, and therefore, they cannot be sidelined in the Malaysian political scene anymore," said Mr Saddiq, Malaysia's youngest-ever cabinet minister.