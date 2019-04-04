Malaysia police: Foreign motorists with outstanding fines not barred

JOHOR BARU: The Malaysian government has not ordered the police to deny entry to foreign motorists with outstanding traffic summonses, the police chief said yesterday, contradicting an earlier media report which said the police were mulling over a crackdown.

Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said there have been no instructions from the government to the authorities, including the police, to implement such a course of action, The Star reported.

"Our operation to identity traffic offenders, including foreigners, is routine and on-going from time to time," he was quoted as telling reporters at the launch of the Southern Region Police band at Johor Police Contingent headquarters.

Mr Fuzi was asked to comment on Singapore's move to enforce a clampdown on all foreign vehicles with outstanding fines for traffic, parking and vehicular emissions entering the city state, starting from April 1.

"We don't interfere with Singapore's ruling, as it is their prerogative," he said.

Singapore authorities reminded foreign motorists last week to pay their fines before April 1 or risk being denied entry into Singapore.

As of February, drivers of foreign vehicles had accumulated about 400,000 outstanding fines amounting to $32 million.

Yesterday , 50 Malaysia-registered vehicles were denied entry into Singapore at both land checkpoints as of 8am, after new measures took effect on Monday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore said.

Malay daily Utusan Malaysia reported on Tuesday, citing Federal Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Azisman Alias, that Malaysian police are mulling the possibility of doing the same to errant foreign drivers.

"We will discuss with the Road Traffic Department to take a similar measure and find an approach for foreign vehicles entering Malaysia," he was quoted as saying.