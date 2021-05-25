Malaysia probes allegations of under-dosage of Covid-19 shots

The injector should show the syringe filled with the right amount of vaccine to the recipient before the jab and the emptied one after, Malaysia's Health Ministry said.

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia yesterday said it was investigating allegations that some recipients of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine were not injected with the correct dosage.

At least two recipients have said in recent days that they were given less than the required amount, posting videos on social media of the jab being administered to support their claims.

The Health Ministry did not say whether the recipients of the vaccines were under-dosed, but said it took serious note of the allegations and has announced new rules for medical personnel administering the jab.

SYRINGE

The injector should show the syringe filled with the right amount of vaccine to the recipient before the jab and the emptied one after, the ministry said.

"Improvements in SOP (standard operating procedures) for the administration of vaccines will be expanded to other vaccination centres.

"Besides that, close monitoring at vaccination centres will be enhanced to ensure SOPs are fully abided by," Health Minister Adham Baba said.

About two million people in Malaysia have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine so far.

The government is aiming to achieve herd immunity among the country's 32 million people by the end of the year, although critics have said the inoculation programme is slow.

Malaysia reported 61 new Covid-19 deaths yesterday, once again setting a new record in the country.

The last time Malaysia saw a record number of daily deaths was last Thursday, with 59 fatalities.The country's Covid-19 death toll is now at 2,309.

There were 6,509 new cases, taking the total to 518,600.

Meanwhile, Malaysians and travellers from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan who have been given the permission to enter will now undergo an extended mandatory quarantine period of 21 days.

This is an additional seven days from the current 14 days quarantine imposed on travellers from these countries.

Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said they are to be quarantined at government designated stations.