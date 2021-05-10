Malaysia records 26 Covid-19 deaths, highest in a day so far

A woman getting tested for Covid-19 in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia reported 3,733 new infections yesterday, taking the total to 440,677. PHOTO: EPA

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia marked another grim day yesterday after recording 26 deaths - the highest number of fatalities recorded in a single day so far - taking the toll to 1,683.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 416 cases being treated in the intensive care unit while another 216 cases require respiratory aid.

The 26 deaths consisted of seven cases in Selangor, six cases in Kuala Lumpur, four cases in Johor, three cases each in Kelantan and Pahang, two cases in Penang and one in Sarawak.

Malaysia reported 3,733 new infections yesterday, taking the total to 440,677.

Meanwhile, all interstate and inter-district travel without police approval will not be allowed across the country from today to June 6, said Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Initially only implemented in areas under the strict movement control order, the inter-district travel ban will now apply nationwide.

In a statement on Saturday, he also said that from today to June 6, all social, education and economic activities that involve the gathering of people will not be allowed.

The same applies for all official and social functions by the government and private sector.

"However, this decision will be reviewed after two weeks," he added.

HOT SPOTS

Mr Ismail also announced a three-day closure of premises flagged as potential Covid-19 hot spots by a new data-driven system known as the Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement.

Among the places closed for sanitisation are shopping malls such as Suria KLCC, Pavilion KL, Mid Valley Megamall and Sunway Pyramid.

There was confusion last Saturday when directives issued by the National Security Council kept changing.

A source who works in the mall industry told The Straits Times: "In the morning, we were telling our retailers, 'All okay, no need to close.' Then at 8pm, we told them they needed to close immediately.

"At 11.30pm, we told them they will close from May 10. Then at midnight, we had to ask them to revert to the original plan of closing immediately.