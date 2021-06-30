Malaysia records surge in both Covid cases and deaths

PUTRAJAYA : Malaysia has recorded a surge in both new Covid-19 cases and deaths.

There were 6,437 reported infections yesterday, taking the total to 745,703. There were 5,218 infections on Monday.

Deaths increased from 57 on Monday to 107 yesterday, taking the toll to 5,108.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah in a post on his Facebook page yesterday morning said that the infectivity rate (R value) has gone up to 1.0 on Monday, signalling a possible rise in cases in the days ahead.

An R value higher than 1 means that the number of cases will increase.

Dr Noor Hisham also said suicides are on the rise due to pandemic-related stress.

The number of suicides reported to the police rose to 631 last year from 609 the previous year.

IMPACT ON MENTAL HEALTH

"This year up to March, a total of 336 suicide cases have been reported to the police. The Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the mental health of individuals all over the world, including Malaysia," said Dr Noor Hisham.

"Some individuals have a higher risk of suffering from mental health issues including depression, especially when under tremendous stress or when isolated from a support network of friends and family," he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said that if this depression is not addressed or treated, it can contribute to the risk of suicidal behaviour.