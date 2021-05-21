Malaysia reports new daily record rise in Covid-19 cases, deaths

People lining up for free Covid-19 screening in Rawang, Selangor. The country has been under a state of emergency since January.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported a new daily record in Covid-19 cases and deaths yesterday.

There were 59 deaths yesterday, a record high for the third day this week, while its 6,806 cases was the second straight day of record infections.

The latest numbers pushed Malaysia's total cases to 492,302 - the third highest in South-east Asia behind Indonesia and the Philippines.

Malaysia is under a lockdown that came into effect earlier this month, prohibiting inter-district travel and shutting down schools. It has also been under an emergency since January.

Yesterday, the government said a full lockdown will be imposed on Malaysia's fourth largest city, Ipoh, for a week starting tomorrow.

Officials said they are seeing an increasing number of serious infections in the current wave.

The latest spike is partly due to highly infectious variants found in recent weeks. The Health Ministry said the occupancy rate of beds at intensive care units of public hospitals was at more than 70 per cent.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Takiyuddin Hassan said any move to impose a total movement control order (MCO) nationwide will be discussed at the National Security Council (NSC) meeting today.

According to newspaper Sinar Harian, Mr Takiyuddin said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, menteris besar and chief ministers are expected to attend the meeting.

"These measures need to be considered by the NSC because that is the only option available.

"All this time, we have imposed the MCO, the conditional MCO, and the rest - whether as a whole or in a targeted approach.

"As such, the total MCO may be discussed in the meeting on Friday, which involves the Prime Minister and the ministers," he said yesterday.

Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamadis pushing for tougher measures.

He said Malaysians must be confined to their homes for a period of time to break the chain of transmission but food must be provided to those without any income.