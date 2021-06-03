Malaysia reports a record 126 Covid-19 deaths

A medical worker collecting a swab sample from a woman in Cyberjaya. Malaysia recorded 7,703 infections yesterday, bringing the total to 587,165.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia's health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah reported a record 126 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, taking the total number of fatalities in the country to 2,993.

Selangor reported 29 deaths while Kuala Lumpur recorded the second highest with 18. Johor had 11.

The country recorded 7,703 infections yesterday, bringing the cumulative total to 587,165.

World Health Organisation science council member, Professor Adeeba Kamarulzaman, said Malaysia's Covid-19 death toll may hit 26,000 by September based on the current trajectory.

The estimated number will be at least nine times the current 2,993 death toll, she said in a Bernama report.

Prof Adeeba said the study, conducted by the Institute for Health Metric and Evaluation of the University of Washington in the US, also estimated the daily death rate would go as high as 200 cases near end-August.

"Covid-19 is set to be the second-highest cause of death in Malaysia after heart attacks," the infectious diseases expert said, according to Bernama.

The number of people who were infected but taken to hospital only after dying from the disease is also rising at an alarming rate.

Last month alone, there were 123 deaths that the Health Ministry categorises as "brought in dead" (BID).

The figure represents 47 per cent of the 261 BID cases recorded in the country this year.

Health experts said a detailed study must be done to find out why this is happening, adding that the trend could be due to two possible factors.

The first is that some people did not take their initial symptoms seriously, only to face a rapid deterioration and as a result, died before they could be taken to hospital.

The second could be the widespread presence of more virulent variants of the coronavirus .

Meanwhile, more than 3.1 million doses of one Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country as at Tuesday .

A total of 2,002,345 people have received their first dose while 1,104,873 have had both doses. This makes up around 9 per cent of the population, according to figures from the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply on the vaksincovid.my Twitter account.