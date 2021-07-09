Malaysia reports record 135 Covid deaths

With daily figures rising, Malaysia has announced reinforcements for Klang Valley hospitals, including the setting up of more ICU beds, field hospitals and treatment centres.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported a record 135 Covid-19 deaths and a spike in infections to 8,868 yesterday.

The infections - up from 7,097 on Wednesday - marks the second highest daily number since the country hit 9,020 cases last May.

Total infections stand at 808,658 while total deaths stand at 5,903.

Meanwhile, healthcare staff at several hospitals have been infected with Covid-19.

Thirty staff including doctors, nurses and cleaners at Hospital Sultan Abdul Halim in Sungai Petani, Kedah, have been infected with the virulent Delta and Beta strains, according to Malay daily Harian Metro.

With daily figures continuing to rise in the last few days despite a nationwide lockdown, Health Minister Adham Baba yesterday announced several reinforcements for Klang Valley hospitals.

This includes the setting up of more intensive care unit (ICU) beds, field hospitals and low-risk treatment centres, as well as provision of oxygen tanks.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah warned on Wednesday that front-line health workers are suffering from burnout as they deal with a seemingly unabating number of cases that requires hospitalisation and intensive care.

As of Wednesday, there were 948 patients in intensive care, with 441 on ventilator support.

SCANT IMPROVEMENT

"The ministry is deeply concerned that there has not been much improvement in the occupancy for intensive care unit beds since June," Dr Noor Hisham said.

"It is worrying that the admission rate of ICU patients is still at a high level.

"There has not been a significant reduction from the 23rd epidemiology week (June 6-12) until (Wednesday), where ICU bed usage remained above 90 per cent.

"At the same time, front-line medical and health workers are suffering from burnout as they continuously deal with so many Covid-19 cases."

He also revealed that hospitals in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Labuan were operating at "overcapacity".