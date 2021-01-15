Malaysia reports record daily high of 3,337 Covid-19 cases

PETALING JAYA Malaysia reported 3,337 more Covid-19 infections yesterday, a new daily record for the country.

Prior to this, the most number of cases in a day was 3,309, recorded on Tuesday.

Selangor recorded the highest increase with 1,036 new cases, followed by Johor with 460 cases and Sabah with 389.

There were also 15 Covid-19-related deaths, taking the toll to 578.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim is spearheading an effort to get the Malaysian king to call off the state of emergency.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat president has written to all Members of Parliament (MPs) to send a memorandum to King Abdullah Ahmad Shah calling for the move and for Parliament to convene.

"In the letter, I've suggested for all MPs to table an appeal immediately," Mr Anwar said.

In the letter, Mr Anwar said current measures were adequate to address Covid-19, and a state of emergency is not required as the current economic crisis is resulting in increasing unemployment and poverty.