Malaysia reports record high of Covid-19 cases for second straight day

A man posing for a selfie with his mobile phone as he gets a Covid-19 swab test in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA Malaysia recorded a new daily high of 7,478 Covid-19 infections yesterday. This is the second day in a row that the numbers have spiked.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the total cumulative number of infections in the country to 533,367. There were 63 deaths, taking the toll to 2,432.

A total of 12 new community clusters linked to Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations were identified on Tuesday involving seven states, Dr Noor Hisham said.

"It is now two weeks after Hari Raya Aidilfitri was celebrated by Muslims across the country," noted Dr Noor Hisham.

"It is expected that the number of cases will increase and will involve more states as well," he added.

CRITICAL

Dr Noor Hisham on Tuesday warned that the next two weeks are critical as the worst may still come.

He said the Malaysian public must prepare for the worst following a continuous surge in new cases.

"The rise in cases started on April 1 and could trigger a vertical surge. We need to prepare for the worst. Please help us by staying at home. Only together we can break the chain of infection," he said.

Dr Noor Hisham advised the public to comply strictly with the standard operating procedure in case of an emergency or attendance at work.

He said: "The third movement control order has been implemented taking into consideration the global pandemic situation and the emergence of variants of concern in the community.

"As we know, these variants have higher infectivity and have caused more deaths. Therefore people are advised to practise 'self-lockdown' and stay at home for the next two weeks as much as possible."

As numbers pile up with no signs of slowing down, experts say the nationwide vaccination drive must be accelerated immediately.

Malaysian Medical Association president M. Subramaniam said private healthcare facilities must be roped in to speed things up by allowing them to procure vaccines.

He said: "The government must allow the private sector to buy vaccines like what Selangor is doing, whereby bosses can buy vaccines for their staff. This is a very good initiative.

"The private sector must be allowed to do more.

"Otherwise, at the rate that we are going, we will never reach the target of vaccinating at least 80 per cent of the population."

TRUE NUMBER

Malaysian Association of Public Health Physicians president Zainal Ariffin Omar said the high numbers did not reflect the true number of infections in the community, which in reality could be much more.

"This is because people who are asymptomatic don't usually go for testing.

"The best thing for the rakyat (people) to do now is to forget about everything and just do a self-lockdown," he said.