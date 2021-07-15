Malaysia reports yet another record hike in new cases but DPM unfazed

Cemetery workers in protective suits disinfecting the body of a coronavirus victim at a cemetery in Shah Alam.

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia reported a record high 11,618 new cases yesterday, taking its total to 867,567. There were 118 deaths, taking the toll to 6,503.

The high numbers are partly due to the increase in daily Covid-19 screening, health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the country can move to phase two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) by early next month if it continues to see progress in its vaccination rates.

Malaysia has a four-phase plan to ease curbs.

RIGHT TRACK

Mr Ismail Sabri said more than 10 per cent of the population have already been fully inoculated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme .

"These developments give the impression that the country is on the right track in an effort to achieve herd immunity.

"This indicator is in line with the planning of the NRP, which expects the vaccination rate to reach 10 per cent of the population by the end of July.