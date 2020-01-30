Malaysia says 3 more cases coronavirus infection, 7 in total

A boy having his temperature checked at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport yesterday.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Health Ministry has confirmed three more cases of the coronavirus , bringing the total number of such cases in Malaysia to seven.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said two of the three new cases were from among the Patient-Under-Investigation (PUI) group.

The third case was from close contact with infected patients.

"All of the (seven) positive 2019-nCoV cases are Chinese nationals," he said in a statement yesterday.

The two PUI cases involved a four-year-old girl currently being treated at an isolation ward at the Hospital Sultanah Maliha in Langkawi and a man, 52, who is receiving treatment at the isolation ward of Hospital Sultanah Aminah, Johor Baru.

In the close contact case, Dr Noor Hisham said it involved the daughter-in-law of the man who was the first 2019-nCoV positive case in Singapore.

"The woman whose status was previously negative decided to stay in Malaysia to look after her two children who tested positive and are receiving treatment at the Sungai Buloh Hospital isolation ward," said Dr Noor Hisham.

From Jan 10 to Tuesday, the number of PUI cases stood at 78 people - 39 are Malaysians, 36 Chinese, and one each from Jordan, Brazil and Thailand.

In a separate development, four members of a Chinese family who arrived in the United Arab Emirates from Wuhan have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the first known case in the Middle East, the UAE Health Ministry said yesterday.