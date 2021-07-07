Malaysia sees 103 Covid deaths, another spike of 7,654 new cases

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia recorded 103 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, taking the toll to 5,677.

The last time the number of deaths crossed 100 was on June 2 when the figure was 126, the Malay Mail reported.

Malaysia also reported another spike in cases, recording 7,654 infections, taking the total to 792,693, The Star reported.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the country has successfully achieved a vaccination rate of more than 300,000 doses a day.

"Looking at this development, the government is optimistic that efforts being planned are on the right track," he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Mr Muhyiddin said that when announcing the National Recovery Plan on June 15, he had set an increase in the vaccination rate to more than 300,000 doses a day beginning July, The Star reported.