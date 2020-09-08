Malaysia sees biggest daily rise in cases in three months

The Benteng Lahad Datu cluster was announced after seven cases were detected following a screening for inmates at the police headquarters.

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia yesterday recorded its biggest spike in Covid-19 cases since early June.

It confirmed 62 new Covid-19 cases, with 50 cases linked to the Benteng Lahad Datu (LD) cluster in Sabah.

The last time Malaysia had more than 50 cases in a single day was on June 4, when it had 277 cases.

In a statement yesterday, Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the 62 cases, 56 were local transmissions while six were imported cases.

The Benteng LD cluster was first announced by the ministry on Sept 1 after seven people tested positive for Covid-19 following a screening for inmates conducted at the LD police headquarters.

The Health Ministry later traced more cases at the Tawau prison - some 150km away - after several inmates with travel history to the LD police headquarters tested positive.

All of the 50 cluster cases yesterday involved detainees.

Malaysia has recorded a total of 9,459 cases and the death toll remains at 128.

LOWER INFECTIONS

Meanwhile, the Philippines and Indonesia reported lower infections yesterday.

The Philippines saw its lowest number of cases in nearly eight weeks, but officials sought to temper optimism and warned of a prolonged battle.

The health ministry confirmed 1,383 new infections, bringing total cases to 238,727, the highest in South-east Asia, but the least since July 14.

It reported 15 new deaths, taking total fatalities to 3,890.

Officials warned against complacency.

"This challenge of Covid-19 could extend to next year," Mr Vivencio Dizon, who leads the government's testing programme, told a news conference.

"First of all, we cannot be complacent and ignore the threat."

Indonesia reported 2,880 cases and 105 deaths yesterday.

It was the lowest rise in daily infections in six days and brought total cases to 196,989, while fatalities rose to 8,130.

India, however, has been reporting the highest single-day rises in the world and yesterday it confirmed a new record of nearly 91,000 new cases.