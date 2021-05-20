Malaysia sees record daily cases, warns of ‘dire’ situation

A woman posing for a picture after receiving a dose of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine in Kuala Lumpur. The city saw 660 infections yesterday.

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia yesterday reported a record 6,075 Covid-19 cases in a single day, with the authorities warning of a "dire" situation as hospitals rapidly fill up.

Selangor recorded 2,251 new cases, which is the highest of all states. This is followed by Johor with 699 cases and Kuala Lumpur with 660 cases.

Yesterday's total number of cases beat the previous record of 5,728 set on Jan 30.

The country has been battling a growing outbreak for months and had already tightened curbs nationwide ahead of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holiday last week.

But infections have continued to rise and there is talk of a hard lockdown.

A further 46 deaths were recorded, the Health Ministry said, the second highest on record after 47 on Tuesday.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah, described the situation there as "dire" and warned that beds in intensive care units (ICUs) were filling up.

"The healthcare system... is under tremendous pressure," he wrote on Facebook. "Front-liners are drained and fatigued."

Dr Noor Hisham said ICUs were at 89 per cent capacity in the Klang Valley and 74 per cent nationwide as of Tuesday.

He said in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Kedah, Sarawak and Negeri Sembilan, ICU capacity had exceeded 80 per cent.

"Covid-19 hospitals have increased the number of ICU beds allocated for Covid-19 patients through the repurposing of ordinary wards," he added.

The Straits Times said it understands that some quarters are pushing for rules similar to the first movement control order implemented in March last year - which barred all non-essential activities - to be announced this week despite fears that it would torpedo hopes of an economic rebound after last year's recession.

A top official in a development agency revealed that discussions have been ongoing and that "a full lockdown may kick in as early as this Friday".

The move may have the support of netizens who are pushing for tighter curbs.

Many argued that the only way to bring down the figures is to enforce a complete lockdown nationwide.