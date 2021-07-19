World

Malaysia sees record virus deaths, warns against Hari Raya Haji travel

A bedridden patient receiving a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at home in Kuala Langat outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. PHOTO: EPA
Jul 19, 2021 06:00 am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 153 deaths from coronavirus infections yesterday, marking a second straight day of record fatalities. This takes the total to 7,019.

It also reported 10,710 new cases, bringing the total number of Covid-19 infections in the country to 916,561, the Health Ministry said.

People should not try to sneak back to their home towns for Hari Raya Haji, said Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

"The government advises the people not to sneak back to their home towns and continue to stay at home so as not to be infected, or not to infect others," he said

"The authorities have been warned to be prepared for an increase in vehicles trying to cross state borders without permission in conjunction with Hari Raya Haji on Tuesday," added Mr Ismail Sabri.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah on Saturday also warned Malaysians against sparking new clusters by visiting one another or travelling beyond state lines for Hari Raya Haji.

Thai protesters rally against govt despite Covid curbs

He reminded the public of the many clusters that came about due to negligent behaviour during past celebration and festival periods. - REUTERS, THE STAR

