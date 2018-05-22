Malaysia sets up new 1MDB criminal taskforce

Businessman Jho Low is the alleged mastermind behind the 1MDB scandal.

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia has set up a task force that will look into possible criminal conduct of individuals involved in the management of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), the prime minister's office said yesterday.

The task force, which will include the anti-graft agency, police and the central bank, will also be responsible for identifying and seizing assets acquired using funds allegedly siphoned from the state fund, which was set up in 2009 by embattled former prime minister Najib Razak.

Mr Najib's near 10-year rule ended in electoral defeat on May 9, Reuters reported.

"The government hopes the setting up of this task force, comprising a multi-agency enforcement unit, will help restore the dignity of Malaysia that has been tainted by the 1MDB kleptocracy scandal.

"This task force will also be responsible for seeking cooperation of various enforcement agencies in the United States, Switzerland, Singapore, Canada and other related countries," the office of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said in a statement.

In a related development, former Umno leader Khairuddin Abu Hassan has lodged a report with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against Mr Najib with regard to the 1MDB scandal, The Star reported.

The former Batu Kawan Umno division chief said he made the report with the FBI against "Najib and his accomplices" on May 12 in New York.

"At the FBI office in New York, I also wrote a letter to the US President to inform him of Najib's wrongdoings as he misappropriated government finances and the monies of the people of Malaysia," he said in a statement yesterday.

ARRESTED

Mr Khairuddin previously was unable to file the report with the FBI in 2015 as he was arrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act before he could leave the country.

He was then jailed for two months under the Act.

But the High Court ruled that Mr Khairuddin and his lawyer, Mr Matthias Chang, could not be tried under the Act for allegedly attempting to sabotage banking and financial services.

Mr Khairuddin also stated that he had made a new police report in Sydney on Feb 26 against Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) for not informing Malaysian law enforcement authorities and for allowing the RM2.6 billion ($ 879 million) in Mr Najib's personal bank account to be transferred to Singapore.

He added that he also made a report with the Attorney-General's Chambers in Switzerland on April 7.

Mr Khairuddin said he was relieved that the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) are finally taking action over the reports he had made in 2014.

"Under the new Pakatan Harapan government led by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, enforcement agencies in Malaysia no longer have to close the case investigating this financial scandal," he said.

The MACC has asked Mr Najib to be present at its headquarters at 10am today to record his statement to facilitate investigations

He could be charged under the MACC Act 2009 if he fails to turn up, Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki told Bernama.