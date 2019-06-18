Malaysia sets up task force to probe viral sex video scandal

KUALA LUMPUR A task force has been set up to investigate a viral gay sex video allegedly involving a minister, said Malaysian Deputy Inspector-General of Police Mazlan Mansor.

He said police had recorded the statements of 21 people and 17 police reports were lodged over the matter which involved the circulation of the video allegedly showing Economics Affairs Minister Azmin Ali.

That allegation was made by Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, senior private secretary to the Deputy Primary Industry Minister. Haziq claimed he was the other man in the video.

"We are actively investigating the matter. We understand that many parties want us to conduct a thorough investigation," Mr Mazlan told a press conference yesterday.

He also said the police faced certain challenges in the investigation, especially as it involved a digital video.

"A task force consisting of CID, the Forensics Unit and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission personnel is actively investigating and attempting to ascertain the authenticity of the video," Mr Mazlan said.

"We have to wait for the results of their probe."

Asked if police would seek foreign assistance to ascertain the authenticity of the video, he said they have not done so.

He added that the public must give the police time to get to the bottom of the matter.

"We will not disclose every detail of the case as it might hamper investigations," he said.

It was reported that the police are expected to question Mr Azmin, who is deputy president of the ruling Parti Keadilan Rakyat, over the sex videos which went viral last week.

Haziq was arrested on Friday and released on police bail the next day, with no restrictions on travel.

Asked why Haziq's passport was not seized by the police, Mr Mazlan said there was no need to do so as Haziq had cooperated with the investigation.

"He is out on police bail and action will be taken if he violates the conditions of the bail," Mr Mazlan added.