Malaysia spent $86m on King in 16 months: Former top editor

PETALING JAYA Malaysia has spent some RM257 million (S$86 million) on the upkeep and personal expenses of the country's constitutional monarch in the 16 months since he became King, a news report said yesterday, citing a member of the government's top advisory council on institutional reforms.

Mr A. Kadir Jasin, a member of the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP), was quoted by news portal Free Malaysia Today as saying on his blog that the sum covered Sultan Muhammad V's accommodation, personal items, aircraft, gifts and souvenirs, overseas visits and salaries of palace staff, among others.

Mr Kadir said the outlay, which averaged RM16 million a month, showed the Malay rulers need no reassurance that their position was secure.

Relations between the ruling Pakatan Harapan and Malaysia's hereditary rulers have been tense since it came into power in May.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's selection of a non-Malay person as Attorney-General has not gone down well with the King, and sources said the monarch from Kelantan has the backing of most of the nine state rulers who rotate as the Malay-majority country's supreme ruler.

Mr Anwar Ibrahim, the prime minister-in-waiting, recently had audiences with sultans to reassure them of Pakatan Harapan's commitment to protecting the institution of the monarchy.

Mr Kadir, who once headed BN-linked New Straits Times Press, said on his blog: "I wouldn't dare say the rulers are so insecure these days about their position that they need to be assured and comforted.

"On the contrary, I think the rulers are as confident and assured as ever before. Why shouldn't they be? They are guaranteed by the constitution, lavishly provided for, wealthy, and even Anwar kissed their hands."

"In conclusion, our constitutional monarchs have nothing to fear if they understand their special position and stick to their duties as spelt out by the constitution.