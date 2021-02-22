Malaysia to start Covid-19 vaccination early as first doses arrive

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia moved up its Covid-19 inoculation drive by two days as the first batch of vaccines arrived yesterday.

Malaysia aims to vaccinate at least 80 per cent of its 32 million people within a year as it pushes to revive an economy that, slammed by coronavirus-related curbs, recorded its worst slump in over two decades last year.

It has imposed more lockdowns this year amid a fresh wave of infections.

Malaysia recorded 3,297 Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total to 283,569.

There were five deaths, taking the toll to 1,056.

A total of 312,390 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were delivered yesterday morning, with more expected in coming weeks.

SECOND DELIVERY

"The second delivery will be made on Feb 26, and we will continue to receive (Pfizer) deliveries every two weeks until it is completed," Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a virtual news conference.

Malaysia has secured 32 million doses from Pfizer and BioNTech.

Vaccine doses from China's Sinovac Biotech are scheduled to be delivered on Feb 27, pending approval from local regulators, Mr Khairy said.