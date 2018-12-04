Malaysia temple riot: Fund to buy back land hits S$655,000

SUBANG JAYA: The fund set up to buy the land where the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple is located - the scene of violent riots last week - has reached RM2 million (S$659,000).

Businessman Tan Sri Vincent Tan, who pledged RM500,000 to kick off the fund, said he was confident that the Philippines-based Ayala Corporation, which owns the land, would do all it could to help return the land to the temple.

"They are the top corporation in the Philippines and they are good and charitable people. I'm sure they will come to a good decision.

"They may donate the land altogether to the temple. Even if they can't due to constraints of being a public-listed company, they may give a big discount for us to buy the land back," he told reporters after visiting the temple with Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar on Sunday.

Thanking Mr Tan for his contribution, Dr Xavier said the Selangor government had no power to take back the land as there was a court agreement in place that both parties had signed.

All parties, including the state and federal governments, were working closely to find an amicable solution, he added.

Last week, a group of men had stormed into the temple. Scuffles between the group and devotees over the temple's relocation later led to riots.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin later said the men had been hired by the developer's lawyers and paid between RM150 and RM300 to take control of the area.

The developer One City Development Sdn Bhd, which is owned by Ayala Corporation via Malaysian company MCT Bhd, has denied the allegation.

Several people were injured in the incident, including fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim who was admitted to the National Heart Institute with critical chest wounds.