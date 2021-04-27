Malaysia to temporarily ban flights to and from India

PETALING JAYA Malaysia will temporarily ban flights to and from India starting tomorrow to stop a new Covid-19 variant from entering the country, said Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ships and Indian citizens with Malaysian work permits will also be denied entry, he added.

Mr Ismail Sabri said the National Security Council (NSC) has agreed to the proposal by the Health Ministry, with exemptions for Malaysian citizens who will undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine upon entry.

"The NSC has agreed to temporarily bar flights from and to India. All travellers who began from any Indian destination, be it via direct or transit flights, are barred from entering Malaysia.

"This ban will also apply to travellers transiting in Malaysia to a third country. However, exemption will be given to Malaysian citizens," he said.

Mr Ismail Sabri said ships which had been in India within the last 14 days will not be allowed to sign off in Malaysia except for crew members who are Malaysian citizens. They will undergo a 14-day quarantine upon entry.

Malaysia will also temporarily bar the entry of foreign workers from India holding temporary work passes.

However, Malaysian students, workers, spouses and children of Malaysian citizens who are currently residing in India are allowed entry but must undergo quarantine in gazetted stations.

"Non-citizens who are spouses of Malaysian citizens are also allowed entry with quarantine. All the bans will be effective as of (tomorrow)," he said.

Meanwhile, Malaysian health authorities yesterday said the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca is safe for use, three days after it received its first batch bought through the global Covax facility.

Some countries have limited or halted its use over possible links to blood clotting.

AstraZeneca said regulatory reviews in Britain and Europe noted its vaccine offers a high level of protection and that its benefits far outweigh any risks.

"I confirm the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca is safe, and will be administered to those aged 60 years and older," Health Minister Adham Baba said.