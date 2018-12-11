Malaysia thwarts terror plots with the arrest of 7 people

One of the terror suspects picked up by police.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities thwarted several terror plots with the arrests of six men and a woman with suspected militant links after a four-state swoop, says Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

Mr Mohamad Fuzi, Malaysia's national police chief, said the suspects - five Malaysians and two Filipinos - were arrested in Kelantan, Sabah, Selangor and Kedah by the Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division.

Those arrested include a honey seller in Kelantan, an oil and gas engineer in Kajang, Selangor, and three people in Sabah linked to Abu Sayyaf.

A man working at a driving school in Kota Baru, Kelantan, had also allegedly received orders from the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) to attack non-Muslims and their places of worship, Mr Mohamad Fuzi said.

"We are actively taking action against suspected terror elements," he said in a statement yesterday.

The first arrest was a 28-year-old Malaysian man in Kelantan on Nov 19.

"The man, who sells honey, received instructions from militant leader Akel Zainal. He was ordered to launch attacks in Malaysia," said Mr Mohamad Fuzi.

Akel Zainal is the main Malaysian militant recruiting people for the ISIS war in Syria.

The next arrest was of the 52-year-old Malaysian oil and gas engineer on Nov 20 in Selangor.

"He channelled RM14,000 (S$4,600) to Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi in 2016 and 2017 to fund terror operations," Mr Mohamad Fuzi said.

Police said that Malaysian ISIS militant Muhammad Wanndy was killed in Syria in April last year, and his role as main recruiter was taken over by Akel Zainal.

Police also arrested a 45-year-old Filipino in Tawau, Sabah, on Nov 21.

Said Mr Mohamad Fuzi: "He was a member of Abu Sayyaf. We believe he was involved in at least three kidnaps in southern Philippines and Sabah."

He added that the suspect is also wanted for crimes in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone.

A 35-year-old Malaysian man, who was working at a driving school in Kelantan, was arrested on Nov 21.

Police also picked up a 26-year-old Malaysian man, a factory van driver in Bedong, Kedah, on Nov 22.

"We believe he gave funds to Jemaah Ansharut Daulah, a pro-ISIS terror group in Indonesia. The group was responsible for an attack on a police station in Jawa Tengah in April 2017," saidMr Mohamad Fuzi.

A married couple in Tenom, Sabah, were arrested on Nov 28.