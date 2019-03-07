Malaysia tourism minister: Homosexuality? No such thing here

Malaysia's Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Mohamaddin Ketapi (centre) flanked by models in traditional costumes at the travel fair in Berlin.

PETALING JAYA Malaysia's Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Mohamaddin Ketapi caused a stir in Germany after making a remark about homosexuality.

"Homosexuality? I don't think we have such a thing in our country. I cannot answer whether it's safe or not," he was quoted as saying by Berlin daily Berliner Morgenpost.

Mr Mohamaddin, who was in Germany for the ITB Berlin travel fair, was answering a question from a reporter who asked if Malaysia was a safe destination for homosexuals.

An aide to the minister later suggested he was echoing the federal government's stance that lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgender (LGBT) people are not officially recognised, reported the Malay Mail.

Last September, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said his country cannot accept same-sex marriage or LGBT rights.

"In Malaysia, there are some things we cannot accept, even though it is seen as human rights in Western countries," he had said.

"We cannot accept LGBT, marriage between men and men, women and women."

Malaysian Chinese Association deputy president Mah Hang Soon said Mr Mohamaddin's remarks on homosexuality have made Malaysia a laughing stock.

Expressing disbelief at the remark, Dr Mah also criticised the minister's ability to field questions from the media, The Star reported.

"All he needed to say was that Malaysia is a safe country and every tourist is safe here.

"Malaysia does not ask or care about the sexual orientation of tourists. He just needed to say every tourist must respect the laws and cultural sensitivities of their host countries and it ends there," said Dr Mah in a statement.

In September last year, two Malaysian women were caned for having lesbian sex in violation of Islamic laws, sparking outrage from activists at the "inhuman and degrading" punishment, AFP reported.

Rights campaigners said it was the first time women in Malaysia have been caned for violating a syariah regulation that forbids same-sex relations.