Malaysia trying to confirm that Taleban arrested two of its nationals

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is seeking help from foreign security agencies to confirm media reports that two of its nationals have been arrested by the Taleban in Afghanistan for their alleged involvement in the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), the country's top police official said on Saturday.

Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said authorities had no information regarding the involvement of any Malaysians in the militant group in Afghanistan.

"The Royal Malaysian Police has requested security agencies abroad to confirm the reports as well as the allegations," he said in a statement.

"Investigations are also being carried out on whether those reports involved Malaysian Islamic State fighters who are already overseas."

Britain's The Times on Saturday had reported the arrest of six ISIS operatives, including two Malaysians, citing a Taleban official.

Meanwhile, two Malaysians linked to deadly bombings in Indonesia 19 years ago will be indicted at the United States Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, today.

Mohammed Nazir Lep, 45, and Mohammed Farik Amin, 46, have been detained at the detention camp in Cuba since 2006 with the alleged mastermind of the bombings, Indonesian Encep Nurjaman, also known as Hambali.

According to the US Office of Military Commissions, the three had been scheduled to be arraigned before a military court at the naval base in February, but it was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

BOMBINGS

The group, with support from Al-Qaeda, allegedly carried out bombings of tourist nightclubs in Bali on Oct 12, 2002, that killed 202, and the Aug 5, 2003, attack on the JW Marriott hotel in Jakarta that left 12 dead and scores injured.

Nazir and Farik face nine charges, while Hambali faces eight, in relation to their alleged roles in the terror attacks.