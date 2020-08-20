Malaysian authorities investigating claims minister skipped quarantine

An empty coffin on display in Jakarta as a reminder of the dangers of Covid-19.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia's Health Ministry is investigating claims that a government minister did not undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine after returning from overseas.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah confirmed that Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali had undergone the Covid-19 test when he returned from Turkey last month.

"We are investigating... If he tested positive, he would have been admitted to hospital, and if he was negative, (he needs to undergo) mandatory home quarantine for 14 days, " he said.

On Tuesday, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok had claimed that Dr Khairuddin visited Turkey on an unofficial visit from July 3 to 7, but had attended Parliament only a week later.

At the time, Turkey had been averaging more than 1,000 new cases a day.

Malaysia reported 16 new cases yesterday, of which four were imported. The death toll remained at 125.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Indonesian capital Jakarta are experimenting with some shock tactics to fight Covid-19, by displaying an empty coffin at a busy intersection as a reminder of the dangers of the coronavirus.

The words "Covid-19 victim" are painted in red on the casket on display. A board underneath displays the latest local district's infection and death tally.

"Maybe the action taken by the leadership is a bit extreme, but this is how we hope to raise awareness," said Mr Djaharuddin, chief of Jakarta's Mampang Prapatan subdistrict.