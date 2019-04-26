Malaysian climber stranded on Nepal’s Mount Annapurna rescued

KATHMANDU: A Malaysian doctor stranded near the summit of Mount Annapurna in the Himalayas has been rescued.

The Malaysian Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement: "The rescue team is in the process of bringing down the victim from the mountain to seek further treatment.

"The ministry would like to thank the Government of Nepal, especially the search and rescue team."

Dr Chin Wui Kin is a visiting senior anaesthesiology consultant at Singapore's Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, CNA reported.

He was stranded after he was separated from other trekkers while descending the peak. The 48-year-old summited the 8,100m mountain on Tuesday with at least 31 others but failed to return to the nearest camp, a kilometre below the peak, reported AFP.

Mr Thaneshwor Guragain of Seven Summit Treks said the man's guide stumbled into the camp late Tuesday after the two had lagged behind the team.

Dr Chin had returned to Nepal after summiting Everest last year.