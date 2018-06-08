Malaysian cops investigate ex-top editor for royal expenses comment

KUALA LUMPUR Police are investigating veteran newsman A. Kadir Jasin for sedition and defamation, said Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

Mr Fuzi said that three police reports have been lodged against Mr Kadir after he had posted on his personal blog that some RM257 million (S$86 million) was spent for the upkeep and personal expenditure of Sultan Muhammad V in the 16 months since he became the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

"So far, three reports have been lodged against him, in Selangor, the Klang Valley and Kelantan.

"Along with sedition and defamation, he is also being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities or network service," Mr Fuzi told a press conference at Menara TM here yesterday.

Mr Kadir, who is the spokesman for the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) looking into economic and other reforms formed by Pakatan Harapan after it took over Putrajaya in GE14, is also a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia supreme council member.

His blog post was also criticised by PKR adviser Anwar Ibrahim, who said: "While I support democracy and freedom of expression, what was said was inappropriate."

Mr Anwar said that there should be some decorum when expressing views as those singled out for criticism were unable to clarify such opinions.