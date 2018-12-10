Malaysian cops investigating report children attended rally

Thousands of people took part in the anti-ICERD rally in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR Children attending the anti-ICERD (International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination) rally have caught the attention of the Malaysian police.

City police chief Mazlan Lazim said this was after police received a report on the rally.

"We have received a report lodged against the rally for participants bringing their children to the assembly.

"As this had violated Section 4(2)(f) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 for bringing a child to an assembly or allowing a child to attend an assembly, police will summon the organisers to have their statements recorded," he said yesterday.

He said this action by the police was necessary to prevent others from making the same mistake in future, the New Straits Times reported.

Asked whether any political leader or speaker at the rally would be investigated under the Sedition Act, he replied: "No."

He also thanked the organisers for their cooperation for holding a peaceful gathering.

"They also fulfilled their promise to collect rubbish after the event, This is a good example that needs to be followed by others," he said.

Police said about 55,000 demonstrators turned up at the rally on Saturday and the event went on smoothly without any untoward incident.

Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah said the rally was good as it united the Malays and Muslims.

But he said it would have been better if Malaysians of other races and beliefs had also joined the rally, The Star reported.

"Malaysia is a diverse country. It is more meaningful if we are united together as Malaysians," he said.

In a related development, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said yesterday the ruling party is against racial discrimination but it also supports the government's decision not to ratify the pact.

Mr Anwar said the fears of some Malays with regard to the ICERD were likely due to their own reading of the convention, News portal The Malaysian Insight reported.

"The Malays feared that their special privileges would be undermined if Putrajaya endorsed ICERD," Mr Anwar reportedly said at an event in Kota Kinabalu.

"PKR has made its views clear on the ICERD at the recent presidential council meeting that, in principle, we support anti-racial discrimination.

"But maybe due to the interpretation of the ICERD, it had caused fear among communities in the country," he said.