Malaysian cops: Thieves need less than 10 seconds to steal car

It takes less than 10 seconds for car thieves to drive away a vehicle with the help of high-tech devices such as signal jammers and frequency duplicators.

"Gone are the days when thieves unlocked the vehicle manually, hot-wired it to start and drove the car away," said Malaysian Senior Assistant Commissioner Khairuldin Saad.

He said thieves used sophisticated gadgets and took less than six seconds to unlock a vehicle.

Thieves had also been known to use a "programmer" or frequency duplicator to copy the radio channel used to lock the car, to unlock keyless vehicles.

He said they could also use a GPS jammer to prevent the car from being traced after they are driven off.

"The devices used by car thieves can be obtained via online shopping," he said.

SYNDICATE

Police investigations revealed there are multiple facets involved in a car theft - from those hired to steal the vehicle, the transporter who would bring the vehicles to its last stop and the mastermind involved.

"The thief would steal the car, dropped it off at a designated location for a middleman to pick it up," he said.

"The mastermind would decide on what to do with the stolen vehicle - to strip or sell it abroad."

Car thieves, he said, tend to use carparks at the supermarket and residential areas as their drop-off point.

SAC Khairuldin said members of the syndicate would not meet each other and in most cases, they would not know each other.

He said each of them had a specific task.

"The thief and middleman are also paid differently. For example, thieves assigned to steal a Toyota Vellfire would be paid between RM5,000 (S$1,700) and RM7,000 a vehicle," he said.

To prevent car theft, SAC Khairuldin advised vehicle owners to go back to basics by installing extra locking mechanisms, such as a steering lock.