Malaysian ex-defence minister offers to help bring Jho Low back

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's former defence minister Hishammuddin Hussein has offered in his personal capacity to try and bring fugitive financier Low Taek Jho back to Malaysia, vowing to do so "until the end of the world".

Mr Hishammuddin said he would use his contacts and links with the Chinese government to try and bring back Low, also known as Jho Low, if he is in China.

"I think all Malaysians want to know the truth. If they want to know the truth, we need to bring him back to face justice.

"It has nothing to do (with) whether you are from the opposition or the government, this is about justice," he told reporters at the Parliament lobby yesterday.

Mr Hishammuddin added that if Low wants to clear his name, he should come back.

"I will go after him until the end of the world. I will do my utmost to make sure he faces the music, then only can the country find closure and move forward."

Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said that the police are seeking the assistance of Interpol to find Low.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had alleged that sabotage within the government was among the reasons why it was difficult for Malaysia to pin down and arrest Low.

Asked if Putrajaya has sought his help, Mr Hishammuddin said it had not, adding that he was offering to do this in his personal capacity.