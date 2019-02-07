Malaysian graft agency probing if PAS accepted $30m: Report

PETALING JAYA The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened an investigation following a report lodged by an individual that RM90 million (S$30 million) was allegedly paid to Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), Free Malaysia Today reported.

"We have classified the case under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act," a source told the news portal.

The source said MACC received the report from police on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, Amanah deputy Youth chief Faiz Fadzil urged the authorities to open an investigation against PAS to determine if the allegation that the Islamist party received RM90 million from Umno or funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) was true.

He made the call after PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang opted for an out-of-court settlement with Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle Brown.

Terengganu Amanah chairman Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah had also called on the PAS leadership to give a full explanation why it opted for an out-of-court settlement with Ms Rewcastle Brown over the defamation suit.

Mr Abdul Hadi sued Ms Rewcastle Brown for libel over an article she published on Aug 6, 2016, alleging the party received RM90 million in bribes from Umno.

She filed a counterclaim in October 2017 but on Feb 1, the case was settled out of court.

According to PAS treasurer Razman Zakaria, the rising cost of legal fees is one reason why PAS opted for the out-of-court settlement.

On Sunday, former prime minister Najib Razak denied he gave RM90million to Mr Abdul Hadi or PAS, as claimed in the Sarawak Report article.

Najib also said the current Pakatan Harapan administration had thoroughly investigated Umno's bank accounts since GE14.