Malaysian minister fined for violating curbs

KUALA LUMPUR: Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa has been issued a RM2,000 (S$645) compound notice for violating Covid-19 curbs.

Police Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the minister had committed the violation by visiting former prime minister, Mr Abdullah Badawi, at his home on Saturday.

The minister's office also issued a statement, confirming that Mr Annuar has received the compound notice from the police.

"He has received the notice and will settle it as soon as possible," the office said.

After tweeting about his visit to the former premier's residence, Mr Annuar was criticised by Internet users.

In a tweet that has now been deleted, Mr Annuar said he and his wife had paid a visit to Mr Abdullah and his wife at their residence in Kuala Lumpur.

The number of cases in Malaysia dipped slightly to 8,574 yesterday, after several days of crossing the 9,000 mark. This takes the total to 844,870.