Malaysian minister infected; country crosses 3,000 mark for second day

A man praying during Ramadan in Shah Alam, Selangor. The country saw 15 deaths yesterday.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah has tested positive for Covid-19 as the country recorded 3,332 cases yesterday, bringing the total to 404,925.

It is the second straight day above the 3,000 mark. There were also 15 deaths taking the toll to 1,492.

"The minister was confirmed Covid-19 positive last night (Wednesday night). He will undergo the quarantine period under the close observation of the Health Ministry.

"Saifuddin will continue to monitor and ensure the smooth operation of the ministry throughout his treatment and quarantine period," a statement released read.

He is currently being quarantined at home while waiting to be warded at a hospital.

Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia president Kuljit Singh said that most private hospitals in the Klang Valley are not able to accept any more Covid-19 patients as the wards allocated to treat these cases are full.

He said private hospitals had been admitting Covid-19 patients since January, after the government requested assistance to manage the pandemic.