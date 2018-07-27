Malaysian minister: Khazanah Nasional board quitting wise decision

KUALA LUMPUR: The en bloc resignations of Khazanah Nasional Bhd's entire board of directors is a "wise decision", said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

The move by Khazanah to facilitate a smooth transition under the new Government was done on its own prerogative, The Star reported.

"I believe that is their decision and it is to give Prime Minister (Dr Mahathir Mohamad) the opportunity to decide on the direction of the board - whether to maintain the old board appointed by the previous government or to appoint a new one. I think that is a wise decision, to leave it to the Prime Minister," Mr Lim told reporters at the Parliament lobby yesterday.

Yesterday, Khazanah confirmed that all nine members of the board, including managing director Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar, had offered to resign.

Malaysia's 157.2 billion ringgit (S$52.7 billion) sovereign wealth fund's portfolio includes more than 100 companies, including core holdings such as Malaysia's second-biggest bank, CIMB Group Holdings, utility group Tenaga Nasional and telecoms firm Axiata, Reuters reported.

The government would make a final decision on the fund's leadership "in order to facilitate a smooth and orderly transition under the new government", Khazanah said in a statement.

Sources said Khazanah executives met on Tuesday, when the entire board submitted undated resignation letters to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

"There's a realisation that things could not continue as they were," said one source familiar with the matter.

The board of Khazanah features Malaysia's most prominent corporate figures, and the process of finding replacements will be watched closely by local and foreign investors, The Straits Times reported.