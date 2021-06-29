Malaysian minister under probe for eating at cafe during lockdown

PETALING JAYA: Police are investigating a Malaysian minister for allegedly breaking Covid-19 health protocols, after pictures of him eating at a cafe in Kelantan went viral.

It is understood that Mr Mustapa Mohamed, who is the Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy), had gone to a cafe in his Jeli constituency, to meet a young entrepreneur running his business under lockdown restrictions. The cafe later shared shots of the visit and thanked Mr Mustapa.

"Datuk Seri Mustapa admitted that he was at the Al-Fath Cafe in Kampung Kalai Jeli, where he was also served food," his office said. He was later contacted by police on Sunday afternoon, informing him that they are investigating the case.

AID PACKAGE

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday announced a RM150 billion (S$49 billion) aid package, including cash aid and wage subsidies, a day after extending a nationwide lockdown indefinitely to tackle the outbreak.

Lockdown measures originally set to end on Monday would not be eased until daily reported cases fell below 4,000, Bernama reported on Sunday.

Malaysia reported 5,218 new infections yesterday, bringing total cases to 739,266. There were 57 deaths, taking the toll to 5,001.

The latest aid package includes a fiscal injection of RM10 billion from the government, Mr Muhyiddin said in a televised address yesterday.