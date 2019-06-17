Malaysian minister wants probe as to how sex videos got to officials

KUALA LUMPUR: How did those who circulated the sex videos have access to phone numbers of party officers?

That is what Economics Affairs Minister Azmin Ali wants his party's disciplinary board to find out.

The videos show two men having sex.

One of the men, former senior civil servant Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, came forward and subsequently claimed the other man was Mr Azmin.

Mr Azmin has denied the claim and said it was a plot to end his political career.

He said that the videos were first spread using the WhatsApp messaging app in new groups created by the sender.

"These WhatsApp groups contained all the contact numbers of branch leaders and lower-ranked branch level office bearers.

"I don't have access to this information. The question is who provided this information to create these WhatsApp groups.

"There are groups for Sabah, Sarawak and the peninsula," said Mr Azmin.

Mr Azmin also said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leaders should take note of the party members who were seen with Mr Haziq when he was released on Saturday.

Mr Haziq was arrested by the police at KLIA on June 14 as he was about to take a flight to Manila, but was released with no restrictions a day later.

Mr Azmin, who is the deputy chief of PKR, said yesterday: "This is alarming. The leadership must take a bold decision and investigate."

On Saturday, Mr Anwar Ibrahim, leader of the Pakatan Harapan colaition, said that neither he nor his supporters are behind a plot to topple Mr Azmin.

He added that there was no reason for them to be involved in such a despicable act. "There is already an attempt to slander one person (Azmin) and the reason why that happened cannot be justified by another (slandering me or my supporters).

"Secondly, why would I or my supporters be involved in it?"

Mr Anwar said all four parties in Pakatan Harapan also supported him as the incoming Prime Minister.

"All four from PKR, DAP, Amanah and Bersatu are in agreement that I be made the next PM as per our agreement. So, there are no problems here."

Asked about a statement from Otai Reformasi group that Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad should give a specific date when he would hand him the reins as Prime Minister, Mr Anwar said he was not supportive of it.

"That matter is strictly between the PM and Pakatan Harapan to decide," he added.