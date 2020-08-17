Malaysian PM: I did not betray the party that I founded

KUALA LUMPUR: I did not betray the party that I founded, said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Muhyiddin Yassin.

Mr Muhyiddin, who is also the Malaysian Prime Minister, said the party must move forward with its struggles without former chairman Mahathir Mohamad.

He said party leaders "come and go".

"But the party's struggles must always be upheld. I did not betray the party which I founded.

"There is no reason for me to betray the party that I formed," he said in a special address in conjunction with Bersatu's Srikandi, Armada and divisional meetings on Saturday.

Mr Muhyiddin expressed appreciation for Dr Mahathir's role and efforts, saying he could not deny the former prime minister's contributions and history with Bersatu.

"I respect him as a former leader of the party. All those who are close to me know that I respect Mahathir.

"I believe not only me, but all of us feel sad that he is no longer with us. It is all right, he chose his way. I wish him all the best," said Mr Muhyiddin.

In May, Bersatu removed Dr Mahathir, his son and deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir, Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and supreme council members Maszlee Malik and Amiruddin Hamzah for sitting on the opposition bench during the Parliament sitting on May 18.

Mr Muhyiddin added that it was a huge responsibility for him to lead the party and the government.

"Experience has taught me that position and power is not permanent. It is not something for you to show off... it will not be permanently yours," he said.