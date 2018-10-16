Malaysian PM Mahathir happy with Anwar's by-election victory

Parti Keadilan Rakyat president-elect and Pakatan Harapan leader Anwar Ibrahim (right) shaking hands with Lim Kit Siang after being sworn in at the Malaysian Parliament yesterday.

KUALA LUMPUR Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said he is happy with Mr Anwar Ibrahim's victory in the Port Dickson by-election last Saturday, adding that a big majority was expected due to a divided opposition.

Mr Anwar succeeded with a 23,560 vote majority despite a low voter turnout of 58 per cent.

"Well, we expected him to come back. We knew he was going to win," Dr Mahathir told reporters at the Parliament lobby yesterday. "We have seven people contesting and the opposition will always be split up between the six, and the number seven will win."

Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is Mr Anwar's wife, said she was happy justice has been served.

"He has been waiting for a long time. Previously, his right to contest was denied.

"His entry into Parliament was made possible after he obtained pardon on the basis of miscarriage of justice," she said, alluding to the royal pardon that Mr Anwar received from Malaysia's king in May.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat president-elect Anwar was sworn in as a lawmaker in the Malaysian Parliament earlier yesterday.

He told reporters that he would contribute as a regular MP when pressed by reporters on his plans for the future.

"I have said to Prime Minister Mahathir that I will only support and give my contribution through Parliament and parliamentary reforms, but of course I will interact with the ministers and MPs, that is part of the job of a member of Parliament."

When asked if he would be taking up any Cabinet ministerial position, he said: "No. I don't intend to serve in any position and I am happy with this position."

On if Dr Mahathir has indicated a timeline for him to take over, Mr Anwar said: "No, I don't think that is an issue as far as I am concerned. Let him have the space and latitude to continue unaffected by the constraints of time or pressure."

He added that some of the decisions that have to be made by Dr Mahathir and the Cabinet require "total unequivocal support by Pakatan Harapan (PH) and that includes me".

Mr Anwar said his job was to make sure the government is stable. His priority is to help the government implement parliamentary reforms, reported the New Straits Times.

He said: "Our Parliament in the past was dubbed a 'rubber stamp'. MPs would debate but they would just endorse whatever that had been decided."

The PH manifesto, he said, contains a new approach to ensure that Parliament is more effective through the formation of select committees or various discussion groups.