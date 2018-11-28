Malaysian PM Mahathir pledges rioters will be brought to justice

Malaysian police pushing a car which was damaged during the riots.

SUBANG JAYA Preliminary investigations into the Sri Maha Mariamman temple riots on Monday indicate the presence of criminal elements, said the Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

He pledged that they would be brought to justice.

"The criminals who tried to create disturbances and injured our security and rescue personnel, as well as damaged public property, will face stern action according to the law.

"And if there are puppet masters behind these incidents, they, too, will not escape from receiving appropriate punishment," he said in a statement issued from his office yesterday.

Dr Mahathir added that he had been following the developments of the temple riots since Monday and said there was no racial or religious issue involved, although the protests were related to the Subang Jaya temple's relocation.

"As they (the riots) are criminally-related, the police have been ordered to take further action to handle and control the situation as soon as possible.

"The government also regrets the irresponsible actions of criminals who have caused chaos in the temple area and injured security and rescue personnel," said Dr Mahathir.

The incident is believed to have been sparked by the fracas between two groups over the relocation of the temple.

The Selangor police said 21 people have been arrested so far.

Early yesterday, another group that had congregated at the temple turned rowdy and smashed glass panels at the One City Mall.

The Malaysian Deputy Home Minister has warned that an attack at One City Mall was going too far.

"I am very disappointed. Let the police do their job. Things will get worse if we let this go on.

"Let this be a lesson to the leaders there. We have to cool things down. This is between the temple and the company, not about race or religion," said Mr Mohd Azis Jamman.

A car there was also damaged in the incident that occurred at around 2.30am.

Those gathered there were wary of the media, with some hurling insults and threats at journalists covering the scene.

Mr Mohd Azis also reminded people not to take the law into their hands.

"The police have been very accommodating and I commend them for that. But this is over the limit. If there are no more options, then the police have to take action," he said.

The firefighter who was attacked while doing his job during the riot at the temple on Monday is in critical condition.

Mr Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, 24, is to be married next month.

"You are strong. Get up quick, please. I am not strong enough to watch you like this," wrote fiancee Nurul Najihah on Facebook.

Housing and local government minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said: "He is... on life support. And it also looks like he was whacked and stomped, which caused his ribs to fracture and puncture his lungs."