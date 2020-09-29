Malaysian PM's choice named chief minister of Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's choice has been named Sabah's chief minister.

His Bersatu party's Sabah head Hajiji Mohd Noor was preferred over Umno's state chief Bung Moktar Radin.

Both Umno and Bersatu are part of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition that has come to power following state election on Sept 26.

Mr Hajiji will be sworn-in at Istana Negeri today.

"We have received the people's mandate, and we will carry out our responsibilities to serve them in accordance with our manifesto," he said.