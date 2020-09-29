World

Malaysian PM's choice named chief minister of Sabah

Sep 29, 2020 06:00 am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's choice has been named Sabah's chief minister.

His Bersatu party's Sabah head Hajiji Mohd Noor was preferred over Umno's state chief Bung Moktar Radin.

Both Umno and Bersatu are part of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition that has come to power following state election on Sept 26.

Mr Hajiji will be sworn-in at Istana Negeri today.

"We have received the people's mandate, and we will carry out our responsibilities to serve them in accordance with our manifesto," he said.

At the press conference, Mr Bung Moktar said the agreement on who would be chief minister was made based on the realisation and confidence that the new government is capable of restoring the people's faith in leaders who care for them. - THE STAR

