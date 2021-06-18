Malaysian swimmer opens up about sex abuse by coach

KUALA LUMPUR : A former Malaysian national team swimmer says she hopes to become a "catalyst for change" following her decision to open up about alleged sexual assault by a coach.

Ms Cindy Ong, 37, said the abuse began with the coach inappropriately touching her in her early teens. He also harassed her several years later after she returned from studying overseas.

"A lot of grooming went on over the years," said Ms Ong, who remains a successful swimmer, winning five gold and two silver medals at the 2019 Fina World Masters Championship in South Korea.

"He made me think that he was interested in me. He said things like, 'I will wait for you.'"

Ms Ong said she felt powerless to stop the coach, who is about 15 years older than her. Reporting him to the sports authorities or police did not cross her mind. The swimmer, who grew up in the city of Ipoh, said speaking out would have been considered "extremely taboo".

"It was just a different era, and it was not possible to speak up. I did not tell my parents. I did not tell my friends."

But Ms Ong said it was an "open secret" that he was suspected of abuse and is believed to have sexually assaulted other swimmers.

For now, the mother of three has decided not to pursue a case against the coach or publicly name him, believing too much time has passed.

But Ms Ong wants to help others by bringing attention to what she believes is rampant abuse in sports in Malaysia.

"I hope to be a catalyst for change," she said.

Ms Ong, who was a member of the national team for several years before going to study in the US at 17, wants the authorities to launch a campaign to tackle the abuse.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, tweeted that her claims were a "serious allegation, will get to the bottom of it".