Malaysians can now travel beyond 10km limit; MP charged over fake news

Some Indonesians have been soaking up the sun in the hope that it will ward off the coronavirus.

KUALA LUMPUR/JOHOR BAHRU : Malaysia eased some coronavirus curbs yesterday. The day also saw Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh charged with spreading fake news.

With the relaxing of the curbs, people going out to buy food, daily essentials and seeking medical attention can now travel beyond the 10km-radius limit, said Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

However, he said the public should not go to places that are too far away from their residential area and find the nearest shop that is located within a 10km radius of their home.

Another change to the Movement Control Order, which will run until May 12, will allow two people (it was one previously) from a family to go out and run errands for food, medicine and other daily needs.

In a separate development, Kuantan MP Fuziah pleaded not guilty to the charge of spreading fake news on her Facebook page.

The 61-year-old nodded and pleaded not guilty after a court interpreter read out the charges to her in front of Magistrate R. Salini in a Johor Baru court.

Fuziah is accused of committing an offence at Jalan Tasek Utara Kuarters, Taman Imigresen, at 10pm on April 9, when she allegedly released a statement on a Facebook account under the name "Fuziah Salleh" with a link to a video that could cause fear or alarm to the public.

The video claimed that there was a flood of Malaysians at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex in Johor Baru.

If found guilty, she faces a maximum jail term of two years, a fine or both.

Malaysia reported 94 coronavirus cases yesterday with no new deaths, the Health Ministry said. The country has so far recorded a total of 5,945 infections, with 100 fatalities.

INDONESIA

In the rest of South-east Asia, Indonesia confirmed 260 infections yesterday, taking the total to 9,771, said Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

He reported 11 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 784, while 1,391 people have recovered. More than 67,700 people have been tested.

The rising infections have driven some Indonesians to try an unusual way to combat the virus.From shirtless soldiers to teens suntanning on their parents' driveways, Indonesians are soaking up rays in the hope that plentiful sunshine will ward off the coronavirus.

It is driven by unfounded claims on social media that sunlight - and the vitamin D it supplies - can slow or kill the virus.

Doctors have their doubts but say a 15-minute burst of morning sunshine can be good.

"Exposing the body to direct sunlight is good to get vitamin D, not to directly prevent the disease," said Dr Dirga Sakti Rambe at Jakarta's Omni Pulomas Hospital.

THE PHILIPPINES

In the Philippines, the Health Ministry said yesterday that cases have risen to more than 8,000.It reported 254 new infections and 28 additional deaths.