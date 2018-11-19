Malaysians find humour in Jho Low saga

Some of the products with the witty slogans referencing 1MDB fugitive Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low.

Some of the products with the witty slogans referencing 1MDB fugitive Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low.

Some of the products with the witty slogans referencing 1MDB fugitive Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low.

PETALING JAYA Malaysian humour strikes again.

This time it's making Christmas a "Jho-lly" good time with gifts featuring an unlikely mascot resembling 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fugitive Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low.

Apom Store, a lifestyle shop selling witty products that showcases the quirky side of Malaysian culture, has released a line of Christmas gifts showing a bespectacled rotund man on the run.

There are T-shirts featuring a caricature in the likeness of Low donning a Santa hat with the words "Spend it like you stole it" while another says "Lari Party Jholly Repeat". Lari means "run" in Malay.

In line with the spirit of Christmas, a red and white mug says "Jho! Jho! Jho! Tis the season of giving... back". Two other mugs summarise the notorious life of the fugitive businessman with "Drink it like you stole it" and "Money, Party, Jholly, Repeat".

Sending Christmas cards may no longer be in vogue. But a Jho Low-inspired festive greeting that reads "Wishing you a Billion dollar Christmas!" in the front and "Spend it like you stole it" inside the card might just reverse the trend.

There are other Christmas gifts with similarly mischievous quotes in the form of coasters, a tote bag, and a "Finding Jholly" book similar to the popular children's book Where's Waldo.

"Finding Jholly" is also an illustrated game where readers have to spot the mascot dressed in a black and white stripped prison uniform from a busy scene.