Malaysians returning from overseas to serve quarantine at home

Malaysians returning home from overseas will be required to undergo compulsory quarantine at their own homes.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians returning home from overseas will be required to undergo compulsory quarantine at their own homes starting Wednesday, said Senior Minister (Security) Sabri Yaakob.

He said that from Wednesday onwards, Malaysian returnees will undergo a swab test upon arrival at airports.

"If they test positive for Covid-19, they will be sent to hospitals for treatment.

"However, if they test negative, they will be allowed to go home to undergo 14 days' compulsory quarantine," he told reporters during his daily briefing yesterday.

The Malaysian returnees are also required to download the MySejahtera app as it will be used to monitor them, he added.

"It is also compulsory for them to wear a quarantine wristband for identification. Anyone who fails to adhere to the compulsory quarantine requirement and SOP will be fined RM1,000 (S$327) and be taken to court," Mr Ismail Sabri said.

The decision to allow home quarantine for Malaysian returnees was made after taking into account the rate of Covid-19 infection in other countries, which have been under control, he added.

"The government has also been able to increase capabilities to conduct Covid-19 screenings at international entry points," he added.

ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

In a separate development, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said yesterday that nearly all economic activity and interstate travel will be allowed starting Wednesday, lifting restrictions imposed nearly three months ago.

He said in a televised address the novel coronavirus outbreak was "successfully" under control and Malaysia would begin a new recovery phase until Aug 31.

"I am aware the government cannot control your lives forever to control the virus," Mr Muhyiddin said.

The government will ease restrictions on social, education and religious activities in phases with health guidelines in place, and businesses will be allowed to return to normal operating hours.

Mr Muhyiddin encouraged domestic holidays as travel between states will be allowed, but said international borders will remain closed.

Entertainment at venues such as theme parks and night clubs, sports that involve close contact and events involving a large gathering of people will also not be allowed.

Malaysia reported 19 new cases yesterday, taking its cumulative total to 8,322.

The health ministry reported no new deaths, with total fatalities remaining at 117.

In the rest of South-east Asia, Indonesia yesterday reported 672 new infections, taking its total to 31,186.

There were 50 deaths, taking the total to 1,851.

The Philippines yesterday reported nine more fatalities related to the novel coronavirus, taking its death toll to 1,003.

It also recorded 555 more infections, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 21,895.