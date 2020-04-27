Malaysians returning from Singapore will need entry permit

Those intending to return to Malaysia must apply for an entry permit from the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore.

JOHOR BARU: Only 400 Malaysian workers from Singapore will be allowed to return per day, and they must first apply for an entry permit, said Malaysian senior minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said they would also be quarantined at designated centres for two weeks on arrival.

"Those wishing to return to Malaysia must apply for entry permit from the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore.

"They must apply via e-mail to stmsg@mhc.org.sg at least two days before the travel date," he said.

Mr Ismail said 900 Malaysians in Singapore had so far applied to return home.

Malaysia reported 38 new coronavirus cases yesterday with no new deaths, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, secretary-general of the country's Ministry of Health, told reporters at a news conference.

It has so far recorded a total of 5,780 infections, with 98 fatalities.

More details about the entry permit were provided by Johor health and environment committee chairman R. Vidyananthan. He said the entry permits will be required from today.

Those applying for the permit have to provide their name, identity card number, passport number, departure date and documents such as a copy of their work pass, long-term pass, permanent resident pass or student pass.

"All of the documents must be e-mailed to the Malaysian High Commissioner in Singapore at least two days before the date they plan to travel back to Malaysia," Mr Vidyananthan said yesterday.

"The entry permit will be e-mailed to them and they will need to show the document to Malaysian Immigration officers when entering the country."

Earlier, Mr Vidyananthan said the number of Malaysians returning from Singapore had gone up from an average of about 300 daily to about 800 daily since Wednesday.

More Malaysian workers are expected to make their way back from Singapore after the Republic began implementing stricter measures to address the pandemic on April 7.

The circuit breaker, which has been extended until June 1, has seen most workplaces and schools shut in order to reduce the risk of infections.

REST OF SOUTH-EAST ASIA

In the rest of South-east Asia, Indonesia reported 275 new cases yesterday, raising its total to 8,882, data provided by health ministry official Achmad Yurianto showed. It showed 23 people who tested positive for the virus died, raising the total deaths there to 743.

The Philippines Health Ministry yesterday reported seven more fatalities, taking the death toll to 501.

It recorded 285 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 7,579.

Thailand yesterday reported 15 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing the total number of cases since its outbreak in January to 2,922with 51 deaths.