Malaysia’s AG lodges police report over allegation he's anti-Islam

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia's Attorney General Tommy Thomas has lodged a police report against an allegation that he is anti-Islam.

It is learnt that his officers went to the Putrajaya district police office at 3.15pm yesterday to lodge the report on his behalf.

Over the weekend while campaigning for Barisan Nasional at the Semenyih by-election, its secretary-general Nazri Aziz was alleged to have questioned the appointment of non-Malays as Attorney General, Chief Justice and Finance Minister and said that Malay rights should be defended at all costs.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said police were investigating the matter and that Mr Nazri was being probed for sedition.

Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin also weighed in on the issue on Tuesday.

He said that if the appointment of several non-Malays to top government positions is against the Federal Constitution, Mr Nazri, who is a lawyer, should drag the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to court.

Denying that the government had "sold" off the rights of Malays, Mr Muhyiddin stressed that PH was committed to ensuring the preservation of four Articles in the Federal Constitution pertaining to Malay rights and Islam.

The four which Mr Muhyiddin referred to are articles concerning the preservation of the Special rights of Malays, the position of Rulers, Islam and Bahasa Malaysia.