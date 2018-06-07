Malaysia’s AG vows action in 1MDB graft case

Malaysia's attorney-general Tommy Thomas began work yesterday but no successor was announced for former central bank governor Muhammad Ibrahim (above).

Malaysia's attorney-general Tommy Thomas (above) began work yesterday but no successor was announced for former central bank governor Muhammad Ibrahim.

KUALA LUMPUR One said he is going to go after the those involved in the 1MDB graft scandal while the other said he resigning but his conscience is clear .

Malaysia's new attorney-general Tommy Thomas and the now former central bank governor Muhammad Ibrahim were the key players in a series of major changes made by the new Malaysian government yesterday.

These include a statement by Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad that his government intends to re-look the proposed link between the Singapore and Malaysia bourses.

Mr Thomas said yesterday his first priority would be to institute criminal and civil action against "alleged wrongdoers" in the graft scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

"The government's first and immediate priority is all matters pertaining to 1MDB," he told reporters on his first day in office."I have studied all the papers in that scandal. We will institute criminal and civil proceedings in our courts against the alleged wrongdoers."

1MDB,founded by former premier Najib Razak, is the subject of global money-laundering probes.

In a separate development, Dr Mahathir said yesterday he has accepted the resignation of Mr Muhammad but no decision has been made on a successor.

"We have not decided on his successor because we need to have the approval of the Agong before we can announce," he said, referring to the king.

The government would meet the king as soon as possible to discuss the succession, he added.

A Harvard University graduate, Mr Muhammad was appointed as governor in May 2016 following the retirement of long-serving governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz. He joined the central bank in 1984 and rose to become the deputy governor in 2010.

His resignation comes after Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said last month that funds from a land sale made by the government to the central bank for about RM2 billion ($670 million) were used to pay the liabilities of 1MDB.

Mr Muhammad had defended the land purchase, saying it complied with government requirements.

In a note to employees yesterday, Mr Muhammad dismissed as "totally untrue" the perception that the deal aimed to intentionally aid the misappropriation of funds through 1MDB.

"I am prepared to relinquish my post if I no longer have the strong trust and support of the public," he said in the passionate message that was leaked online.

"I cannot in good conscience continue if it affects the Bank's image and reputation."

Dr Mahathir also said yesterday his new government will study the proposed trading link between the stock markets of Singapore and Malaysia, a project announced by the Najib administration.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore and Securities Commission Malaysia had said in February they would work together to set up the link by year end.

The link, first announced by Mr Najib, would provide access to a total of 1,600 public-listed firms worth more than US$1.2 trillion (S$1.6 trillion). The initiative was to be expanded later to include other stock markets in the region.