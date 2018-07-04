Malaysia's anti-graft agency says it won't meet Jho Low in Dubai

KUALA LUMPUR Sorry Jho Low, we don't do interviews in Dubai, come back to Malaysia to talk, says the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

MACC chief commissioner Mohd Shukri Abdull said they are still looking for the alleged 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) case mastermind Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, The Star reported.

"Not only MACC, but enforcement agencies worldwide such as in the United States and Singapore, are also looking for him," he said.

Last month, reports surfaced that Mr Low was prepared to meet MACC investigators in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Mr Mohd Shukri urged individuals, political parties, associations and corporations that have had their accounts frozen to come forward for a discussion with the MACC, where they will be presented with documented proof, The Star reported.

"We want them to hand over the funds back voluntarily, because this is illegal money. This is the people's money.

"If they don't do so, we will take action against them under the law," he said. "The 1MDB Task Force has promised to get everything back, even if it's a single sen."

In a related development, ex-prime minister Najib Razak's stepson Riza Aziz arrived at the MACC headquarters to give his statement over the 1MDB scandal, the New Straits Times reported.

A movie producer and co-founder of Los Angeles-based film production company Red Granite Pictures, he has been linked to the 1MDB scandal over allegations that money was siphoned off.

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) had claimed that Mr Riza's company, which produced the Oscar-nominated The Wolf of Wall Street, received money misappropriated from 1MDB, reported New Straits Times.

Mr Riza, 48, denies the claim.

Former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived at the MACC headquarters yesterday morning for a second day of questioning .

The president of Malaysia's largest party Umno arrived at 9.50am in a black SUV, The Star reported.

On Monday, he was grilled for eight hours on his purported meeting in 2015 with a member of the Saudi royal family who is said to have donated money to Mr Najib.

Also spotted at MACC headquarters yesterday was former Johor Baru MP Shahrir Abdul Samad.

Mr Shahrir said he was summoned to the agency to be questioned on claims he had received funds from Mr Najib.