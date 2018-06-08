Malaysia's anti-graft agency seeks financier Jho Low

The whereabouts of Jho Low (above) are unknown.

Malaysia's anti-graft agency, investigating the 1MDB scandal, has shifted its sights to financier Low Taek Jho.

It said yesterday that it wants him and one other person to assist in the investigation into a former unit of the debt-laden state fund .

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has resumed a probe into SRC International, which has been linked to transfers of RM42 million(S$14.4 million) into the personal account of former prime minister Najib Razak.

"The MACC is asking two individuals to come forward and contact the MACC immediately to assist in its investigation into SRC International," the commission said in a notice.

The MACC named Low, or Jho Low as he is widely known, and SRC International director Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil Nik Othman Arif Kamil in the notice.

"The MACC urges anyone who has information or knows both individuals to contact the investigating officer...or the nearest MACC office," the commission said.

The money involved in the SRC probe is just a fraction of billions of dollars allegedly siphoned from 1MDB, a scandal that dogged the last three years of Mr Najib's near-decade-long rule and one of the reasons why voters rejected him in May's general election.

He has denied any wrongdoing in the 1MDB scandal.

Jho Low, 37, has been named along with Najib's stepson Riza Aziz in civil lawsuits filed by the US Department of Justice, which alleged that about US$4.5 billion (S$6b) was misappropriated from 1MDB.

The department is seeking to seize about US$1.7 billion worth of 1MDB-linked assets, and is also pursuing a criminal probe.

The whereabouts of Jho Low, who rose to notoriety by throwing parties with Hollywood stars, is unknown.

But he said yesterday said that he is willing to assist with the investigation.

Low's spokesman said in an e-mail: "Through media reports dated 7th June 2018, Mr Low was made aware of the MACC requesting his assistance. Following this, Mr Low immediately instructed his lawyers to make contact with the MACC today with respect to offering such assistance".

MACC officers have already taken statements from Mr Najib and his wife, Ms Rosmah Mansor, in connection with the SRC International probe.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin also weighed in on Low yesterday.

"People have been asking me why Jho Low has yet to be arrested, and I replied that we just need a bit more time to gather enough information," he said.

Speaking in his first monthly ministerial address yesterday, Mr Muhyiddin urged the public to be patient over the arrest, The Star reported.

"I hope they can wait, but some people want action to be taken right now - or even yesterday if possible," he said.

According to Mr Muhyiddin, corruption scandals like 1MDB, which was reported to the police and enforcement agencies, cannot be ignored and immediate action must be taken.